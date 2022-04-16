Twin Rivers Elementary students helped to plant a pollinator meadow near the Kootenay Gallery of Art last fall. Photo: Castlegar Butterflyway

Five West Kootenay arts organizations receiving provincial grants

Kootenay Gallery of Art and Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre to benefit from funding boost

Several West Kootenay arts organizations will be getting a funding boost from the province’s COVID-19 Resilience and BC Arts Impact Grants.

The Kootenay Gallery of Art will be receiving $24,000. Other recipients include Rossland Council for Arts and Culture ($16,500), Slocan Lake Arts Council ($24,000), Trail and District Arts Council ($24,000), Rossland Council for Arts and Culture ($16,300) and Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre ($30,000).

“We are so fortunate to have arts organizations in our communities that do the incredible work they do,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “COVID-19 was a challenge for everyone, especially those in the arts and culture sector. I’m happy that we’re able to support their continued work and recovery, and look forward to attending events in-person again soon.”

The funding is part of more than $12.4 million in one-time funding to the BC Arts Council. COVID Resilience Grants are intended to recognize the impact the pandemic has had on the arts sector. Arts Impact Grants are meant to enable applicants to prioritize what activity or activities will provide the greatest and most meaningful impact to their organization, practice and/or community.

