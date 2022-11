Poplar Ridge and CVL are Interior Health facilities in the City of Trail

Jody Pistak, Vice President and Chair, Le Roi Community Foundation (right) presents their donation to John Sullivan, Secretary, KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

The Le Roi Community Foundation has generously donated $3,000 for music therapy programs at Poplar Ridge Pavilion and Columbia View Lodge.

This funding ensures program continuation which supports socialization and well-being of long-term care residents.

