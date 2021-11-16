Fruitvale family-run business donates $35,000 to hospital campaign

ATCO’s contribution is being directed into the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign

ATCO Wood Products has donated $35,000 to the KBRH Ambulatory Care Campaign. This donation will support the patient and visitor waiting area in the Ambulatory Care Unit. Scott Weatherford, CEO and Rebecca Weatherford, President of ATCO Wood Products (right and centre) presented this generous donation to Lisa Pasin, executive director, KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted

A family-run forestry-based business in Fruitvale has contributed a large bundle of funding toward the Ambulatory Care Campaign now underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

ATCO Wood Products recently donated $35,000 toward the regional healthcare cause.

“Supporting KBRH has always been a high priority for our company, as it aligns with one of our philanthropic desires to help support community health initiatives,” Scott Weatherford, ATCO chief executive officer, told the Trail Times.

“The KBRH Health Foundation continues to be a tremendous steward of donations, and has ensured that funds are always used effectively to create positive impacts to community health,” he explained.

“We’ve supported many of the KBRH campaigns over the years, and are excited to support the second phase of the Ambulatory Care Campaign as well. The ongoing growth and renovation of the KBRH has been a wonderful benefit to our region. The current work to improve the facilities in the Ambulatory Care Unit will have a wonderful impact on the efficiency and comfort of how our community receives these crucial services.”

Working with the health foundation to optimally direct the $35,000 within the campaign, Weatherford and his wife Rebecca Weatherford, ATCO’s president, decided their donation would be best used to assist with the purchase of equipment for the Ambulatory Care Unit’s patient and visitor waiting area.

“Any visit to the hospital, whether as a patient or visitor, naturally is accompanied by stress, anxiety, and concern,” the Weatherfords reason. “A warm, comforting, waiting area and knowing that patients are receiving high quality, efficient care using state of the art equipment, goes a long way in reassuring patients and visitors during these stressful hospital visits. We’re excited to play a role in helping create these reassuring visits to KBRH.”

The Weatherfords have historically been strong supporters for the hospital and causes put forth by the KBRH Health Foundation.

“Our hospital is a tremendous asset for our community and our region,” Scott said. “The role that KBRH plays in the health of our community members, the vibrancy of our region, and our collective quality of life cannot be understated. As a local business, we feel a strong desire to play our part to ensure that our regional hospital can be successful in its mission to provide high quality health care.”

An important component of ATCO’s business philosophy is their philanthropic focus in supporting causes that promote community health, community vitality, and education.

“A healthy community and the success of our business are tightly linked,” Scott said. “And providing support to KBRH is a very worthwhile way to create tangible and positive impacts to the health of our community and our neighbors.”

