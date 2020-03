Beaver Valley Nitehawks travel to Castlegar for Games 3 and 4 vs the Rebels on Monday and Tuesday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks fan favourites Toni ‘Hawk’ Boutry (left) and E-Hawk, Elyssa Piccolo, cheered on their KIJHL team to two wins at the B.V. Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The Murdoch division semifinal moves to Castlegar Monday and Tuesday for Games 3 and 4, and is back in Fruitvale on Thursday with the puck drop at 7 p.m.