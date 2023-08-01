Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies troupe visited Castle Wood Village on July 26. Photo: Submitted

Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies troupe visited Castle Wood Village on July 26. Photo: Submitted

Gold Fever Follies kicking up their heels for Castlegar and Trail seniors

Rossland’s Gold Fever Follies troupe visited area care homes in July

Submitted by Gold Fever Follies

The Gold Fever Follies were delighted to once again perform for residents at Castleview Care Facility after a forced three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The cast visited the facility during the first week of July and entertained the residents with songs, a tap number, and the infamous cancan from this summer’s show, Trapped at the Murphy Inn, written and directed by Lucas Myers of Nelson.

Music and lyrics were created by Castlegar’s Colby Greaves, who performs as the show’s very accomplished piano accompanist, and Nelson-based Madeline Setzer, one of the triple-threat performers.

The cast also visited Castle Wood Village as well as Rose Wood Village, Columbia View Lodge and Poplar Ridge Pavilion in Trail.

The storyline of Trapped at the Murphy Inn centers around a small group of people who have been trapped by snow, complicated further by the fact that one of them is claustrophobic. It is great family entertainment.

Shows run Tues. thru Sat. at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Rossland Miners Hall (1765 Columbia Avenue, Rossland). General admission is $15, seniors (65+) $13; children (5-12) $10 and those under five or over 95 are free. The final show of the season will take place Aug. 26.

Email GoldFeverFollies87@gmail.com if you wish to reserve seats or check GoldFeverFollies.com for more information.

