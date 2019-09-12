Submitted photo

Greater Trail celebrates KidSport Week

Trail KidSport will ‘BE in the B.V.’ Saturday for B.V. Dynamic Aging Society’s’ event at Haines Park

Communities across BC will be celebrating KidSport Week this week.

In recognition of the event Greater Trail KidSport also announced a boost in funding.

“KidSport Greater Trail is excited to announce an increase to its funding limits, now providing a maximum of $300 per child per year for registration fees,” said KidSport Trail chair Betty Anne Marino in a release. “Our goal is to get kids off the sidelines and into the game!”

KidSport began in BC in 1993 as the charitable arm of Sport BC and was created to remove the financial barriers that prevent some children from playing organized sport.

Through the provision of grants to assist with sport registration fees, over 7,300 children played a season of sport in 2018 thanks to over $2 million in KidSport grants. KidSport has grown from its humble beginnings here in BC to be a truly national cause with 11 provincial/territorial chapters and over 180 community chapters across the country.

The Greater Trail Chapter was launched in 2011, and since its inception has funded 442 kids donating in excess of $83,000 to provide a season of sport to children living in Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Montrose, Fruitvale and RDKB Areas A & B.

With the incredible passion of KidSport volunteers and the generous support of Founding and Community Partners: Kootenay Savings, Teck, Jason Bay, Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services, Trail Daily Times and EZ Rock, we are able to meet the ever increasing demand for assistance from local families.

“To celebrate KidSport Week, we’ll be in Fruitvale on Saturday September 14 as our friends at the Beaver Valley Dynamic Aging Society host their annual ‘Be in the B.V.’ event. Join us at Haines Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some fun and games and learn more about KidSport granting opportunities or how you can become involved.”

For further information contact Betty Anne Marino, Chair at bamarino@telus.net.

Photo:

Steven Cutt of Septen Financial presents KidSport representative Lynn Proulx (left) and Betty Anne Marino with a donation from the ‘Smoke Eaters Shorthanded Goals’ fund. Septen donated $250 to KidSport for each of the five shorthanded goals Trail scored last season, amounting to $1,250. Septen will continue to donate $250 to KidSport with every short handed goal scored this season.

