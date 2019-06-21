Submitted photo

Heads up, softball tourney at Haley Park

Trail Girls Softball Association hosting the U12C Regionals for District 10

Coach Diane Langman is giving a heads up that a weekend of some great softball action starts today, June 21, in Haley Park.

“The City of Trail and Trail Girls Softball Association is hosting the U12C Regionals for District 10 from June 21 to June 23,” Langman told the Trail Times.

“We have 13 teams coming from the West Kootenay, Central Kootenay and Okanagan,” she said. “Representing Trail we have the Dragons. “

Two games are slated for Friday, the first at 4 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m.

The event will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, with a skills competition to end the evening.

“Sunday games go into single knockout with the final game at 2 p.m.,” Langman said.

“The CDS has the concession stand open and a few other food trucks will be on site through the weekend.

“Please come down and cheer on our local teams!”

Read more local history about girls’ softball here: Sports History


