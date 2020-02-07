(UnSplash photo)

Holy Trinity CWL announces 2020 calendar

Events from the Holy Trinity Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada

The Holy Trinity Council of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) of Canada held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), Rustic Crust Pizza Luncheon, and general meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gathering Place, Holy Trinity Church, Trail.

The Council reviewed 2019, passed its 2020 Policy Addendum, and approved its 2020 Calendar.

Highlights of the year ahead include:

• March 4 to April 2020, Wednesday Lenten soup and buns

• March 5, Holy Trinity will sponsor a swimmer for the Greater Trail Hospice Society’s Swimathon

• March 6, World Day of Prayer Celebrating Zimbabwe, at Holy Trinity Church

• April 4 and April 5 Palm Sunday Baking Sale

• April Celebration of Our Lady of Good Counsel (patroness of the CWL)

• May, Catering the Citizen of the Year Celebration, St. Michael’s School

• October 24, Parish Tea in St. Michael’s School

• November, Deceased Member Mass/Prayer Service

• December Christmas Party

National Theme this year is Care for Our Common Home.

Diocesan Theme for 2020 is Witnessing to the Truth.

For God and Canada, blessings to all in this New Year.

Holy Trinity Council of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada.

