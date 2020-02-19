Honouring BC Family Day

The Kiwanis Club of Trail, Star Grocery, and the Arlington Bar and Grill have teamed up to donate to BC Children’s Hospital.
In recognition of BC Family Day the proceeds, $915, from the Kiwanis Charity Meat Draw held on Feb.15, are going directly to the Kiwanis Children’s Cancer Program.
Kiwanis members host the charity meat draw every Saturday 2-5 p.m. at the Arlington Bar and Grill.
Photo, from left: Kiwanians Chris Vlanich, Brian Pipes, Julie Little, and Peter Thiessen.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter