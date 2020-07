Trails Carollynn Ballarin is the proud recipient of the Howie Fishwick Memorial Scholarship.

The award, distributed through the LeRoi Community Foundation, is given to a student who is continuing full-time, post-secondary education, shows dedication in their pursuits, and demonstrates leadership abilities. Preference goes to a student continuing post-secondary studies, who has demonstrated an interest in golf.

The J. L. Crowe graduate will be attending the University of Calgary to study Biology on her way to a degree in Architecture. Carollynn was also this years Rose Bowl Award winner, presented to the top overall Grade 12 student and encompasses academics, athletics and service to the school.