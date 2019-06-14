Jason Bay enters Baseball Hall of Fame

Trail native Jason Bay will be an official hall-of-famer this weekend

In recognition of Jason Bay’s induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, museum curators at the Riverfront Centre created an engaging display of the Trail baseball player’s journey.

Thanks to generous donations from Bay’s parents Kelly and David, the display resonates with Bay’s early beginnings in Trail, through college and the Major Leagues.

Visitors are encouraged to drop by the museum during regular hours, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.