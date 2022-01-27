Kootenay Festival of the Arts invites applications

Trumpet player Nico Bucher of Nelson was last year’s winner in the brass instruments category at the Kootenay Festival of the Arts. Photo: Madeleine Guenette

Submitted by the Kootenay Festival of the Arts

Kootenay Festival of the Arts is turning 92 years old this spring. A venerable Kootenay tradition since 1930, it is once again preparing to open its doors in order to inspire, instruct and showcase students of piano, strings and guitar, dance, voice and speech arts.

The festival will feature two weeks of performances, adjudications and concerts this coming March and April.

Visit the festival website at www.kootenayfestivalofthearts.ca to see the full scope of offerings, to register to take part, or to learn about ways you can support this wonderful Kootenay tradition.

Registrations are now open and the deadlines are Feb. 10 for dance and Feb. 15 for piano, speech arts and vocals.

We are excited to welcome some fantastic dance and music educators to Nelson for the festival.

Kiiri Michelsen, a performer, educator and researcher, will adjudicate the voice, speech, and musical drama performances at the festival. Alan Crane, a veteran pianist and teacher, will be the festival’s piano adjudicator.

Adjudicated dance performances will take place at the Capitol Theatre, March 28 – April 2. Workshops in ballet, modern, contemporary, and jazz dance will take place at Taghum Hall.

The dance adjudicators are Stephana Arnold and Greer Whillans, both with extensive performing and teaching careers in the Vancouver area.

The organizers are hopeful that all performances and adjudications will be live, however, the festival has adapted and is ready to go virtual should health orders require it. No matter where the world is at in April the festival will go on, and as an added bonus, for many disciplines there will be a live streaming option for the friends and relatives who can not be present in person.

Let’s hope this community can come together in celebration of the arts as we have done for the past 91 years, for in the words of a well-known song, “Without a song or dance, what are we?”

KootenaysMusic