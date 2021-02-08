L-R: Anu Dhillon, Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff and Denise Maier accept a donation of funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness month from Chad Bullock, owner of Castlegar and Trail Ignite Martial Arts studios. Photo: Submitted

L-R: Anu Dhillon, Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff and Denise Maier accept a donation of funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness month from Chad Bullock, owner of Castlegar and Trail Ignite Martial Arts studios. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Robusters; From martial arts to dragon boats

Members are fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home

The Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team — still going strong despite Covid-19 — recently received a boost from Ignite Martial Arts.

Chad Bullock, who owns Ignite studios in Castlegar and Trail, has always been a supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Usually he donates the funds raised directly to the Breast Cancer Foundation but this year decided to keep the money local by providing it to the Robusters.

Formed originally to support the mental, physical and emotional well being of breast cancer survivors, one of the team’s goals has always been to raise awareness of breast cancer and the ways to prevent it.

The Robusters appreciate the support and encouragement of all those who donate to the team and buy their calendars and raffle tickets.

Members are currently fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home.

Cancerkootenay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Blazers: When the city had a renowned ski hill

Just Posted

Bill Reekie and his granddaughter Lily. Photo: Submitted
Alzheimer’s: beginning the Unplanned Journey

Watch for the signs and reach out for the help that is available

L-R: Anu Dhillon, Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff and Denise Maier accept a donation of funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness month from Chad Bullock, owner of Castlegar and Trail Ignite Martial Arts studios. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Robusters; From martial arts to dragon boats

Members are fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home

For Your Consideration
If not a complete lockdown, fairness must prevail

Thom argues the ban on religious services is inconsistent with public health orders

Jonna Madsen was convinced her win was too good to be true after scratching her Chinese Checkers Scratch Win ticket and realizing she scored the game’s top prize of $50,000. Photo: BC Lottery
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Jonna Madsen purchased and checked the ticket at the Salmo Esso on Railway Avenue.

A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press
Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor Ryan Straschnitzki plays pond hockey with family near his home in Airdrie, Alta., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A blessing:’ Paralyzed Humboldt Bronco finds way back on the ice during COVID-19

Straschnitzki’s mother said it was heartwarming to see her entire family on the ice.

People shop in Chinatown in Vancouver, Friday, February 5, 2021. COVID-19 has taken a toll on many Canadians, but for Chinese-Canadians the impacts have been magnified by racism aimed at individuals and businesses, community leaders say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Chinese-Canadians voice worries about racism, job losses one year in to pandemic

Grocery stores and restaurants owned by Chinese-Canadians have been particularly affected by misinformation

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on January 11, 2021. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the government plans to distribute more than 70,000 Pfizer-BiotNTech vaccine doses this week, but no Moderna doses amid recent delivery delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada’s sluggish COVID-19 vaccination program won’t get better this week

Health Canada could approve a third vaccine for use this week, this one from AstraZeneca.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

Most Read