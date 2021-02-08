Kootenay Robusters; From martial arts to dragon boats

Members are fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home

L-R: Anu Dhillon, Lorraine Bell-Lebedoff and Denise Maier accept a donation of funds raised during Breast Cancer Awareness month from Chad Bullock, owner of Castlegar and Trail Ignite Martial Arts studios. Photo: Submitted

The Kootenay Robusters Dragon Boat Team — still going strong despite Covid-19 — recently received a boost from Ignite Martial Arts.

Chad Bullock, who owns Ignite studios in Castlegar and Trail, has always been a supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Usually he donates the funds raised directly to the Breast Cancer Foundation but this year decided to keep the money local by providing it to the Robusters.

Formed originally to support the mental, physical and emotional well being of breast cancer survivors, one of the team’s goals has always been to raise awareness of breast cancer and the ways to prevent it.

The Robusters appreciate the support and encouragement of all those who donate to the team and buy their calendars and raffle tickets.

Members are currently fundraising to build a boat shed to give their dragon boat a home.

