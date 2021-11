Funding will be invested into ambulatory care

Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Director, accepted this donation from Glenn Hodge, Immediate Past President of The Legion Foundation, BC/ Yukon Command. Photo: Submitted

The Legion Foundation of the BC/Yukon has donated $1,100 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

This donation will support important medical equipment upgrades in the Ambulatory Care Departments at KBRH.

