Trail Youth Baseball threw out the first pitch on Sunday at Butler Park with three Trail teams playing a mini-round robin to kick off the season. The Trail Red Sox eked out a 7-6 win in this match over the Trail Blue Jays, and went on to beat the Trail Mariners 9-2 in their second tilt, while the Mariners earned a split in an 11-5 win over the Jays. TYBL continues tonight with the 13U Trail Mariners playing the 13U Trail Red Sox at 5 p.m. at Butler.