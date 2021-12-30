Volunteers with the Trail United Church food bank graciously accept a huge load of groceries from Liberty Foods staff. Photo: Liberty Foods/Instagram

Liberty Foods gives back to Kootenay communities

Customers have donated 55,000+ lbs of food since 2009

Since 2009, Liberty Foods has held an Annual Food Bank campaign for the communities of Fruitvale, Montrose, Salmo, and Trail.

In that time, the store’s generous customers have donated over 55,000 lbs of food supporting local families during the holiday season and into the new year.

For Liberty Foods’ 2021 campaign, over 1,000 food bank hampers were purchased and donated to the Salvation Army, Trail United Church, Salmo Community Services, Fruitvale Food Bank and Fruitvale Christmas Hampers.

“Thank you to everyone who purchased a hamper this winter,” Liberty Foods staff said. “You have made a difference for those less fortunate in our community during this difficult year. And a big thank you to all of the staff and volunteers of our local food banks who ensure local families do not go hungry in their community.”

Fruitvale food bank volunteers graciously accept food bank/hamper donations from Liberty Foods staff. Photo: Liberty Foods/Instagram

Salvation Army representatives graciously accept food bank donations from Liberty Foods staff. Photo: Liberty Foods/Instagram

Salmo food bank volunteers graciously accept huge donations from Liberty Foods. Photo: Liberty Foods/Instagram

