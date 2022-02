Memorial fund honours Gordy Steep, a man who played a big part in United Steelworkers Local 480

United Steel Workers Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Sick Children’s Fund.

This fund, initiated by the Local 480, assists families in need when they travel for medical care.

L-R: USW members Jeff Schuepfer and Nylan LaFreniere present this generous donation to Paul Butler, KBRH Health Foundation board member.

DonationKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital