Amy Lam has been serving up Asian cuisine from Bay Avenue’s Double Happiness restaurant for 23 years. (Sheri Regnier photo)

‘Luck Talk’ only during Chinese New Year

The new year began on Jan. 25; celebrations last 15 days

With the Chinese New Year starting on Saturday and lasting 15 days, Amy Lam, owner of Double Happiness restaurant in downtown Trail, is wishing everyone a peaceful and healthy new year.

Amy is wearing her traditional silk jacket, but says in China she would be wearing all new clothes and new shoes for the occasion.

She is also showing a hand gesture that is part of “Luck Talk,” wherein only good things are talked about during the Chinese New Year celebrations as this is thought to bring good luck, good health and prosperity all through the year.

Over the two week-long festival, Amy says many traditional cakes and cookies are eaten, so the meal on day 15 is usually vegetarian, to help with digestion.

Amy and her husband Michael have been owners of Double Happiness – Cantonese and Peking Cuisine – for 23 years.


