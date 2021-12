The Ambulatory Care Campaign at KBRH is now underway.

McDonald’s restaurants in Trail and Castlegar have donated $1,322 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign.

Funds were raised during Change-Up for Light-Up! Kathleen Zubick, owner, presented this donation on behalf of the McDonald’s Trail and Castlegar teams to KBRH Health Foundation Board Director, Bernie Legatto.

BC HealthKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital