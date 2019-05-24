Kim Ferraro, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member (left), accepted this generous donation from the Trail McDonald’s Team. (Photo submitted)

McHappy Day for KBRH

McDonald’s in downtown Trail donated $5,000 to the regional hospital

McDonald’s in downtown Trail donated $5,000 to the Surgical Services Project from their 2019 McHappy Day proceeds.

The funds will support medical equipment upgrades in the Operating Rooms at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

About KBRH:

KBRH is in the Kootenay Boundary health service area and responsible for providing core medical and surgical specialty services to patients throughout its service area.

Located in Trail, between Grand Forks and Nelson, KBRH offers services including core physician specialties, 24 hour emergency and trauma services, Level 2 laboratory, acute and obstetrical care, psychiatry, and chemotherapy.

