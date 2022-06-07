More child care spaces coming for Beaver Valley families

The centre is expected to open in the summer 2023.

With funding from both Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) and the Province of BC, the Village of Fruitvale is building the Beaver Valley Child Care Centre in the heart of the community. The Trust also provided support during the development stages of this project. The new centre will add 37 child care spaces and help meet the critical need for child care in Fruitvale and the area. The centre, which will be operated by the Beaver Valley Nursery School, is expected to open in the summer 2023.

“The Beaver Valley Child Care Centre aims to assist all families — including the parents of children requiring extra support, Indigenous residents, vulnerable populations, newcomers to Canada and young parents — so that they can attend work and school and do other important tasks,” said Kelli Tuttle, Fruitvale’s chief administrative officer. “It will seek to develop self-confidence and self-esteem in the children, and social and emotional skills that lead to future success.”

