More spring in their step for Trail gymnasts

The Trail Gymnastics Club installed their new spring floor for the gym at the Selkirk College training facility last month.

The new floor is an important upgrade because it will reduce impact to the gymnasts’ bodies, and give them more energy return for height as they learn and repeat more complicated tumbling skills.

The Club used funds from the BC Gaming Grant, Columbia Basin Trust and their own fundraising efforts.

The spring floor was last replaced in 1991 when the club moved into the space.



