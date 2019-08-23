Nachos anyone?

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Until Sept. 5, the East Trail concession is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Trail Smoke Eaters kick off their exhibition season this weekend at Cominco Arena
incrEDIBLE fundraiser for Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program
Society hopes to collect $35,000 for its share of a new chiller for the arena
The petition argues that the City’s decision to not grant a variance was ‘unreasonable’ and ‘invalid’
Laws make it harder to protect private land than ever before says farmer, local government
Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016
Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips
Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021
Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation
Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’
A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about
Former leader died of cancer in 2011
MPs Wayne Stetski and Peter Julian held climate change talks in Nelson, Cranbrook and Revelstoke
Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state
With a new and exciting endorsement, Garrett Kucher intends to hit the pro golf Q-schools hard
Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters
Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children
BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue
Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 22 to Aug. 28
Tourism centres seeing numbers up