Sheri Regnier photo

Nachos anyone?

Until Sept. 5, the East Trail concession is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carson Janzen (left) and Hayden Suter have served up a lot of nachos and other goodies from the concession at Gyro Park over what has been a busy summer season, especially on Music in the Park nights.

The stand, run by Career Development Services (CDS), employs youth and supported individuals. CDS took over operations at the youth centre in East Trail a year ago, and now provides teenagers with training and job opportunities in the community.

Read more: Nonprofit takes over Trail youth centre

Read more: Trail youth centre in jeopardy of closing


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


Recognition at Trail Riverfront Centre

