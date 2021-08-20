Ayden McKillop in the shirt he designed in support of the Osoyoos fire department (Junction 3 Coffeehouse/Facebook)

Osoyoos boy sells homemade shirts in support of wildfire crews

The shirts will be sold on Saturday (Aug. 21) at Junction 3 Coffeehouse

While wildfire crews are working around the clock to extinguish flames and ensure our safety, one Osoyoos seven-year-old is doing his part to support them.

Ayden McKillop has designed a t-shirt depicting crews fighting the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire and will be selling them to raise funds for the Osoyoos Fire Department.

In a Facebook post by Junction 3, Ayden considers the Osoyoos firefighters “his superheroes.”

The shirts will be $25 each and sold at Junction 3 Coffeehouse Saturday (Aug. 21) starting at 7 a.m.

