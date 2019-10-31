Trail Legion Branch 11 President Gilbert Morrison (right) and vice-president Greg Hill prepare to fill the donation boxes with poppies. (Guy Bertrand photo)

Poppy Campaign starts in Trail on Friday

Poppy distribution will be at various locales throughout the city

The annual Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Campaign begins Friday and goes all weekend at a number of locations in the city, including downtown Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire, Waneta Mall and Main Street, Fruitvale.

Previous: Miss Trail pins first poppy

Funds raised through the annual campaign provide comfort for veterans and seniors in regional care facilities, and a portion is donated to the provincial and national campaigns such as the Veteran’s Transitions program and the Commonwealth Ex-Servicemen League.

Earlier this year, the Trail Legion Branch 11 donated $10,000 toward to the Emergency Department Campaign at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. The money will be used to fund a Fast Track Recliner Pod in the new wing.

Legion donations have also helped with emergency care services for local veterans and other local charities such as Skool Aid. As well, the money raised is given in bursaries for grandchildren of local veterans.

An estimated 18 million poppies will be worn this year, and by making a donation and wearing a poppy, Canadians continue to honour the many lives lost during war.


