The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation has received a $1,000 donation from RBC’s employee volunteerism contribution from RBC Foundation at the 2019 Golf Classic.

This donation will support the Emergency Department Campaign. KBRH Health Foundation’s Carol Schlender, Treasurer (front, left) and Anita Galay, Second Vice Chair (centre, right), accepted this donation from RBC volunteers Jody Montpellier, RBC Business Account Manager, West Kootenay (back, left) and Zarchi Shein, RBC Commercial Account Manager, West Kootenay (right).