RDKB donates to urology/ENT care

Funding comes from the Trust’s 2020 Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program

A $39,125 donation to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation’s Urology/ENT Support Project was made from the directors of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) through Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

The foundation is grateful to the regional district and the Trust for this investment in the regional healthcare system.

Due to COVID-19 and the need to social distance and minimize gatherings, Diane Langman, RDKB chair presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation, on behalf of the City of Trail, City of Rossland, Village of Montrose, Village of Fruitvale, Village of Warfield, Area A and Area B.



