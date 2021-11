Trail company gives to Ambulatory Care Campaign

Retriev Technologies has donated $2,500 to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation to support the Ambulatory Care Campaign.

This donation will purchase state of the art medical equipment for the Ambulatory Care Departments at KBRH.

Richard Schutte, Retriev Vice President Technology, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation.

