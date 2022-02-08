Photo: Lida Reeves

Photo: Lida Reeves

Rossland dawn brings ‘Fire and Ice’

If you have a photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Lida Reeves of Rossland was pleasantly surprised when she looked out her kitchen window on Groundhogs Day and instead of seeing a whistlepig with-or-without a shadow on Feb. 2, she caught this beautiful image which she aptly titles, “Fire and Ice.”

Lida says, “I just grabbed and shot with my cell camera, as it totally took me by surprise as I was wandering around the kitchen making morning coffee.”

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysPhotographyRossland

Previous story
90-year-old B.C. firefighter has always been one to keep busy

Just Posted

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday

Photo: Lida Reeves
Rossland dawn brings ‘Fire and Ice’

“The Business Excellence Awards are intended to create magic and excitement where our communities can gather to celebrate and honour the local businesses and organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment to business excellence.” Photo: Submitted
Nominations open for your favourite local businesses

v
West Kootenay climbing group launching online auction