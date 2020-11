Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history?

L-R: Mrs. Roger Terhune, Jackie Drysdale, Bev McEwan, and J.D. McDonald. Date unknown. Photo: Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.

Who remembers the Museum’s Tea Room in Rossland?

Do you recognize anyone in the background? Photo from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History.

Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives – we can also scan them and you retain the original.

