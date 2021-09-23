Rossland’s history in pictures

Sister Angelo, Nurse Barge, Sister Helena, “Sandy” Gordon, and president Andy Chapdelaine of the Kinsman Club are all learning a little more about science – and using it to make a difference. Photo: Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre.

It’s Science Literacy Week, and science plays such a major role in our lives!

In this picture from January 1958, the sciences of health care and technology overlap in this demonstration of the new striker patient turning frame at the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Rossland.

Share your memories of the Mater Misericordiae with the Rossland Museum via its webpage: www.rosslandmuseum.ca/matermis.

Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history?

Consider donating them to the Rossland archives, staff can scan them and you retain the original.

