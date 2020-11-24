Rotarians from the Trail Rotary Club brightened up the Columbia View Lodge courtyard with Christmas lights and decorations earlier this month, leaving a special message for residents: ‘The People of Trail are thinking of you’. Photo: Submitted.

Rotarians from the Trail Rotary Club brightened up the Columbia View Lodge courtyard with Christmas lights and decorations earlier this month, leaving a special message for residents: ‘The People of Trail are thinking of you’. Photo: Submitted.

Rotary lights up courtyard and brightens day at Trail seniors home

Rotary provided an early Christmas present for residents at Columbia View Lodge

Residents at a Trail care home who have been isolated most of this year, received an early Christmas present earlier this month.

One that was delivered with plenty of joy one Saturday though it’ll shine on throughout the holidays.

An enthusiastic group of Rotary Trail volunteers strung Christmas lights and decorations around the outside courtyard on Saturday, Nov. 14, a lovely seasonal gesture that brightened the day and will light up the nights for seniors and staff at Columbia View Lodge (CVL).

“Our residents absolutely love the results and they also enjoyed watching the volunteers through the windows as they worked away,” said CVL Recreation Therapist Margot Wright. “The Rotary and the various local businesses that donated items are so appreciated by all of us at Columbia View Lodge.”

Rotarian Mike Holtz organized the event, realizing the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on seniors in care homes.

The previous year he had noticed a Facebook request for decorations at CVL, and thought this would be a good time to follow through.

“It just sort of stuck in the back of my head,” said Holtz. “I live close to the CVL and thought it would be a good gesture, so I brought it up at Rotary and got huge support.”

Holtz now just needed permission from the lodge.

“With COVID, we all know the Christmas season is going to be different so the Rotary Club approached me to see if this is a project that CVL would accept,” said Wright. “Of course the answer was a resounding yes. We are so excited to have our courtyards lit up for Christmas as it will bring some joy to the residents in these confusing times.”

(L to R) Rotarians Mike Holtz and Ardith White delivered a Christmas card to the residents of Columbia View Lodge reminding them “The people of Trail are thinking of you”. Volunteers from the Trail Rotary Club, also helped brighten up the Lodge by putting up Christmas lights and decorations in the outdoor courtyard. Photo: Submitted.

(L to R) Rotarians Mike Holtz and Ardith White delivered a Christmas card to the residents of Columbia View Lodge reminding them “The people of Trail are thinking of you”. Volunteers from the Trail Rotary Club, also helped brighten up the Lodge by putting up Christmas lights and decorations in the outdoor courtyard. Photo: Submitted.

Holtz then approached local businesses who jumped at the chance to offer what they could.

“All the businesses here, all the main hardware stores, even the small hardware stores and shops, everything was donated,” Holtz said. “It was quite touching.”

From Christmas lights to wire animal ornaments, local businesses outfitted the Rotary Club with a variety of different decorations and Holtz rallied more than 15 volunteers for the self-distanced and masked-up decorating party.

“We had 12 on site at any one time, then we had a couple people back at my house making cookies and coffee,” said Holtz. “We made a weigh station away from the site, we tried to minimize the Covid exposures. We had no physical contact with residents and absolutely minimal with staff.”

CVL residents watched through the windows as volunteers strung the lights and put up decorations, giving approving smiles and nods for a job well done.

“We were being window-supervised quite heavily,” laughed Holtz. “Lots of thumbs up. It was pretty darn good.”

While COVID has put a damper on much of the holiday season’s festivities, the small but significant actions, like the Rotary’s, provide hope, renew faith, and remind our most vulnerable that they are not forgotten.

“That’s why the card says, ‘We’re thinking of you,’” said Holtz.

“The support was amazing,” he added. “This is a really beautiful little town, who has their heart in the right place. It’s a small gesture, but we got a couple smiles out of it, so it was worth every penny.”

The Rotary Club is a non-profit, service club that has been active in Greater Trail since 1927. Their theme for 2020 is ‘Rotary Connects the World’ and brings communities like Trail together.

City of TrailCoronavirusRotarySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stuff the Bus starts in downtown Trail on Friday
Next story
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Just Posted

Rotarians from the Trail Rotary Club brightened up the Columbia View Lodge courtyard with Christmas lights and decorations earlier this month, leaving a special message for residents: ‘The People of Trail are thinking of you’. Photo: Submitted.
Rotary lights up courtyard and brightens day at Trail seniors home

Rotary provided an early Christmas present for residents at Columbia View Lodge

L-R: Kootenay Co-op general manager Ari Derfel, grocery manager Erin Morrison, and security guard Akshay Sharma. The Kootenay Co-op has hired a security company to protect staff from abusive customers who don’t wish to wear masks. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Mask acceptance varies between different business outlets in Nelson

A small percentage of shoppers have tried flouting the rule, and Kootenay Co-op has hired a security guard.

File
What can be done to maintain smaller regional airports?

Richard Cannings is MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.

Photo:Trail Times
Stuff the Bus starts in downtown Trail on Friday

The fundraiser runs Friday and Saturday in Ferraro Foods parking lot

File photo
Kootenay caribou birthing pen gets the go-ahead

“The province has decided to conditionally support the project,” says ALCS head Hugh Watt.

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 cross a street in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,933 new cases as hospitalizations surge over the weekend

There are 277 people in hospital, of whom 59 are in ICU or critical care

(Pixabay)
All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

Prior announcement had said everything except spin, HIIT and hot yoga could remain open

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters from Prince George via Zoom conference, Nov. 24, 2020. MLAs are being sworn in for the legislature session this week, many of them also by video. (B.C. legislature)
B.C. Liberal leadership contest will wait for election post-mortem

Interim leader set to face NDP on payments for COVID-19

Product Care offers more than <a href="http://link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com/ls/click?upn=pDYyTceU0YgTDdsd92GohdQJsmSiPFEkcB4MdMM0Qkoqb1aJA-2By5aWklKJXV6QRdyTteNjr2FccUOVLUe4t5Zw-3D-3D1ds-_KVyBcpjXADXifSWVpM8nQcAzSm9-2B6fEFnjVrTsOcu31irDHDxi5k0QTOIWCqMXUxaNbrf0yRzXSSpROCkfx3NkUtbr65Dkcw1J0by-2F-2BDdDiJGbcfhtjHWYSs66NwakeCCLYkj20e9ICIZsLcedqNZKBhsN0sGgBsInpdzsddYikUZkmQvFdxLJhakpgAA6aAJ5ScUoWR6vO9sM819vRB-2F6x7dsdfIaWa4ZgHxR4G7hauxgSJCsNI2bP5J62EFfM0aiDqRPwUPUjt7i5-2FMqpdJxrEBewnLky-2B3lE0JAmi5UsJBkJejuLOjsndZz4b7dNgbvt6KyewKuF0sxU2rpYgkAO9YAKc9STuFJd28Qn7jE0-2FqlB8HKOvpW150NHS-2BOMBcK5rkZ8YAuPqJy11k-2BgndiKB-2FWl2icAfbWtRGJPb8fM-3D" target="_blank">150 free drop-off locations</a> in B.C. (Pixabay.com)
Recycling broken or burnt string lights can reduce holiday landfill waste

In 2019, Product Care Recycling diverted more than 11.6 million light bulbs from landfills

Geiger is the sole survivor of a recent at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver. On Nov. 24, 2020, the BC SPCA issued a plea for pet owners to not attempt these surgeries themselves. (BC SPCA handout photo)
1 cat dies, his brother injured after at-home neutering attempt in Vancouver

Don’t neuter your cats at home, BC SPCA pleads

Helen Watson, posing for a photo for her 100th birthday, turned 105 on Saturday (Nov. 21). (File photo)
B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Helen Watson has packed a lot into life – including being in two pandemics

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. to test emergency alert system on cell phones, TVs, radios on Wednesday

The alert is part of a twice yearly test of the national Alert Ready system

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Phillip Tallio was just 17 when he was convicted of murder in 1983 (file photo)
Miscarriage of justice before B.C. teen’s 1983 guilty plea in girl’s murder: lawyer

Tallio was 17 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 22-month-old cousin

Most Read