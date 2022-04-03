RPL

RPL announcements and information

Rossland Public Library rolls out ‘books for seniors’, a free book delivery service

Rossland Public Library: Programming News

• “Books for Seniors!” Do you know someone who is having a hard time leaving the house? Our “Books for Seniors” program can help by delivering books to you.

Email communication@rossland.bclibrary.ca for more information and to sign up to have 2 books (to start) delivered to your home.

• Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) days with Julie are Tuesdays at 3 p.m.

• Lego Days are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Books and Babies is every Friday from 11-11:30 a.m. in Harry’s Room.

Kootenay Local Book Club

• Join us at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, via Zoom to discuss Tangle of Time by Maureen Thorpe.

Tangle of Time is a rollicking romp through Yorkshire towns and moors in contemporary and medieval times. Filled with engaging characters, this action-packed mystery both enlightens and entertains.”

To register contact: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAudeyprjMrH9euEocQc9jkzWSjWvXu8PqA

