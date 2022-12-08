Santa Parade returns to Trail in a new locale

When the Santa Parade returns to Trail on Saturday, all parade spectators are asked to remain on the sidewalk to keep a safe distance from parade floats and vehicles. Image: Trail.ca

Did you hear?

Santa Claus is coming to town.

Old Saint Nick will be flying in on Saturday, Dec. 10 to be a special guest in the City of Trail’s Santa Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“The parade was on hiatus for two years and we are happy to be back,” says the city’s Andrea Jolly. “This is a smaller parade, we usually get about 15 or so entrants, but it’s packed with holiday cheer and spirit. Kids love seeing Santa and collecting candy.”

Parade-goers will be treated to lights, music, and goodies given out by parade participants, including Teck Trail, Steps Dance Studio, city council, Trail ambassadors and dancers from Mystic Dreams.

“It’s a small event,” Jolly shares. “But it’s magical.”

Also, she reminds families that the Trail public library is hosting a candy bag making session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“So you can collect your goodies in it at the parade,” Jolly said. “Drop-ins welcome!”

New this year is the location.

Instead of being downtown like past seasons, the parade route will be in East Trail starting at Gyro Park, and rolling along the street toward Gescan, then up Goepel Street and back down Columbia Avenue to Gyro Park.

“Every year for the Santa Parade we have challenges finding traffic control personnel companies, it takes around 10 members to manage the downtown traffic,” Jolly explained, mentioning downtown buses and cars must come to a halt for 45 minutes or so.

“This year was particularly challenging as the traffic control companies simply do not have the staff.”

Also, the downtown route must remain off the highway, which creates many challenging corners for the large trucks, especially in the dark with so many excited kids.

“The Gyro route was chosen as we can barricade the roads without having to hire traffic control personnel, and there are fewer corners for the parade participants to tackle,” Jolly said. “As this is the first year we are trying this route for the Santa parade, we are interested to see how it goes.”

Jolly reminds everyone attending that parking will be tight.

“So we ask parade goers to please use the designated parking lots near Gyro Park. Or, if you are able, park downtown and walk over the Victoria Street Bridge,” she adds. “This is a great option for those who plan to attend the Smoke Eaters home game. Residents in the parade area can also walk to the parade, or watch from the comfort of their homes.”

Safety rules also apply.

All spectators are asked to remain on the sidewalk to keep a safe distance from parade floats and vehicles. Parade participants who plan to give out candy or other items, will approach spectators on the sidewalks to deliver the treats.

Adults are asked to supervise small children to ensure they do not rush into parade traffic.

As well, spectators are reminded to be visible by wearing light/bright clothing, something reflective, or carry a glow stick or a safety light.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our community safe,” said Jolly. “Let’s have a happy and safe parade and a wonderful holiday season.”

