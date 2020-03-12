Grade 2 student Callum Penney studied ants for his Science Fair project. Sheri Regnier photo

Seasoned Silver City Scientist

The school’s Science Fair was held on Tuesday, March 10

Callum Penney may only be in Grade 2, but he’s already well versed in delivering scientific findings for the judges in the St. Michael’s Catholic School science fair, having been a participant the previous year.

Previous: Mock election at Trail school

Previous: 100 days at East Trail school

For the 2020 event, held March 10 in the school gym, Callum studied, “Where do ants go in the winter?”

He read books, started an ant farm, and even documented what his ants liked to eat most (apples), before summarizing it all in a colourful, interesting, and interactive presentation.

The fair has three categories: research; experiment; and innovation/invention.

This year 37 projects were submitted by 45 students.

Results:

Grade 1 1st Place

– Invention/Innovation – Adam Stach

– Experiment – Kylie Chow

Grade 2 1st Place

– Research – Callum Penney

-Experiment – Kyle White

Grade 3 1st place

– Research – Evalynn Ferraro

-Experiment – Victor Shalagin

Grade 4 1st Place

– Research – Katia Miranda-Torres

-Experiment – Jasmine Chow

Grade 5 1st Place

– Invention/Innovation – Luc Austin

-Research – Violet Hubscher and Chesa Quintans

Grade 6 1st Place

– Research – Charlie O’Hearn –Stone -Matthew Shepley and Paulo Miranda Torres (tied)

Grade 7 1st Place

– Research – Kenedie Quintans and Hannah Smith

-Experiment – Ella Giguere and Molly Makway

Each of these students was recommended to attend the West Kootenay Regional Science Fair In Nelson on April 4th.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCommunityEducationSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ready to cheer for the Trail Smoke Eaters!

Just Posted

Provincial approval key to RDKB’s $46M grant application

Approval letter key to $46 million grant application for sewage treatment plant upgrades

Seasoned Silver City Scientist

The school’s Science Fair was held on Tuesday, March 10

New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Centre should be opened by end of March

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

Trust postpones public events in Trail and Salmo

To join the conversation onlinevisit imagine.ourtrust.org

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

It’s unclear how Canada will react to the news

Princess Cruises pauses global operations

Cruise line implements 60-day pause in wake of COVID-19 virus

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

Most Read