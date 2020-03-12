Seasoned Silver City Scientist

The school’s Science Fair was held on Tuesday, March 10

Callum Penney may only be in Grade 2, but he’s already well versed in delivering scientific findings for the judges in the St. Michael’s Catholic School science fair, having been a participant the previous year.

Previous: Mock election at Trail school

Previous: 100 days at East Trail school

For the 2020 event, held March 10 in the school gym, Callum studied, “Where do ants go in the winter?”

He read books, started an ant farm, and even documented what his ants liked to eat most (apples), before summarizing it all in a colourful, interesting, and interactive presentation.

The fair has three categories: research; experiment; and innovation/invention.

This year 37 projects were submitted by 45 students.

Results:

Grade 1 1st Place

– Invention/Innovation – Adam Stach

– Experiment – Kylie Chow

Grade 2 1st Place

– Research – Callum Penney

-Experiment – Kyle White

Grade 3 1st place

– Research – Evalynn Ferraro

-Experiment – Victor Shalagin

Grade 4 1st Place

– Research – Katia Miranda-Torres

-Experiment – Jasmine Chow

Grade 5 1st Place

– Invention/Innovation – Luc Austin

-Research – Violet Hubscher and Chesa Quintans

Grade 6 1st Place

– Research – Charlie O’Hearn –Stone -Matthew Shepley and Paulo Miranda Torres (tied)

Grade 7 1st Place

– Research – Kenedie Quintans and Hannah Smith

-Experiment – Ella Giguere and Molly Makway

Each of these students was recommended to attend the West Kootenay Regional Science Fair In Nelson on April 4th.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCommunityEducationSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia