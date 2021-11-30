Sentimental sightings

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Geri Coe was back in town for a few days and took her camera along for the ride.

She lodged in a place up on Emerald Ridge, in Warfield, which Geri describes as a hop skip and jump from her former home.

“Not only is this place fabulous and feels just like home, within an hour of getting here and settling in, I looked out the window and saw these beauties that I have not seen in the five years since we left,” she said. “I got all excited and teary as I grabbed my camera to take a few shots. Coming here this week for appointments and seeing people I have not seen in so long and being up here in Warfield … then seeing my birds has been better for my soul than a three-week trip to the Bahamas.”

