Ron Wilson shares a photo of two doves he spotted in his backyard earlier this week.

Doves and pigeons, which is what larger doves are typically called, are stocky birds characterized by short necks, short slender bills, and a diet that is heavy on seeds.

Due to their apparent peaceful nature, they are popular birds and a common visitor to backyards.

