Trail was the first city in the B.C. Interior to have concrete paved streets.

Bay Avenue and Riverside Avenue were paved in 1926 at a cost of $40,000. The rest of the downtown and all of Rossland Avenue was paved in 1927.

To celebrate the completion of Trail’s downtown street paving project, a street dance was held.

The dance took place in front of the Crown Point Hotel on October 6, 1926.

This photo was taken from the (former) Crown Point Hotel balcony.



