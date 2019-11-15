Three Generations of Farmily was one of Tasha Hal’s images exhibited in the Professional Photographers of Canada-British Columbia image competition.

Small town B.C. photographer recognized

Tasha Hall, a professional photographer from Edgewood, had 4 images exhibited

At the annual awards banquet of the Professional Photographers of Canada–British Columbia, held in Vancouver on Nov. 2, Tasha Hall, a professional photographer from Edgewood, had four images accepted and exhibited in the provincial image salon.

Hall won the Jan de Haas Trophy, given annually to the image felt by the judging panel to be the most creative in the entire competition. In addition Hall also won a best in class award in the fine art class for her image Ancient Memories. Given this strong showing Hall was also one of seven finalists for the 2019 Photographer of the Year Award.

Professional Photographers of Canada-BC is a voluntary organization and along with six other constituent member associations, was a founding member and is affiliated with the national body, the Professional Photographers of Canada.

Each member has made a full-time commitment to the profession. Simply by being a member, they have demonstrated their desire to remain on the leading edge of professional image-making in today’s rapidly changing world. Through monthly meetings, provincial and national conventions and networking with both trade associates and their fellow professionals, our members are continually honing their craft to bring their clients the best that professional imaging has to offer.

The purpose and mandate of Professional Photographers of Canada-BC is to provide an educational, business, and creative environment for professional photographers with the purpose of promoting the highest standard of personal, professional and creative excellence within the craft.

 

Edgewood’s Tasha Hall received several awards and honorable mentions at the Professional Photographers of Canada-British Columbia image competition.

Kootenay Columbia Remembrance Tree

