Team members donated $500 to the cause

The Trail-Rossland Smokettes helped out in a big way over the holidays as Sue Fantin, Eda Koric (HEART), Alison Toner, and Heidi Harapnuk presented a cheque for $500 to the Heart Dog Rescue.

