Spreading Silver City cheer at the Christmas kettles

Lorraine Farrell and Ken Leslie (left) are bell ringers for a few hours every Tuesday from now and until Christmas Eve. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Volunteers are sharing Christmas joy at the Trail Salvation Army kettles until Christmas Eve.

This is Lorraine Farrell’s (right) second year overseeing the church’s fundraising pots, and a first for Ken Leslie.

“Christmas can be tough sometimes for people who aren’t as fortunate as us,” said Farrell. “So if I can do a little thing, and this is a small thing, why not help out and spread a little cheer.”

Money raised goes to help local families and individuals in need.

