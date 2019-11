Saturday night special event ready to go in Trail Memorial Centre

Members of the Trail Smoke Eaters and Stax were in the public library Friday morning to tell a story to the city’s youngest readers. (Sheri Regnier photo)

A special event is ready to go in the Trail Memorial Centre Saturday night, to honour the arena’s 70th anniversary.

Before the Trail Smoke Eaters face off against the Surrey Eagles tomorrow night at 7 p.m., team members dropped by the Riverfront Centre for story time with the city’s wee readers.

More about Saturday night event here: Trail arena gets fresh look



