Sweet students at Warfield school help out local food banks

Staff and students collected food as part of their Halloween for Hunger campaign

This is a sweet and very timely story given tonight is Halloween.

Kind-hearted students and staff at Webster Elementary School collected food items for the local food banks as a part of their Halloween For Hunger campaign.

The campaign is part of a school-wide goal of gratitude.

Halloween safety

The Trail RCMP will be out patrolling in marked police vehicles on Halloween night with additional frontline officers scheduled to work on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Police caution locals that sunset will occur at 5:30 p.m., which means that most ghouls-on-foot will be walking around neighbourhoods in the dark.

Safety tips for homeowners or renters:

• Ensure your house is well-lit.

• Ensure your property is safe and clear of obstacles for foot traffic.

• Keep an eye on candles if used. You can use battery powered electric lights or glow sticks for pumpkins instead. Report suspicious activity and incidents to the RCMP.

• Make sure your pets are safe and secure indoors for the evening.

• Do not participate if you are sick or self-isolating.

Tips for trick-or-treaters:

• Trick-or-treat with a friend or in a group if you are not supervised by an adult. Tell your parents where you are planning to trick-or-treat and when you will be back home. Carry a cell phone if available.

• Always make sure you are visible in the darkness. Carry a flashlight, wear reflective clothing or tape, or bright glow sticks or do all three. More is better! Check with another person to ensure you are visible in the dark prior to going out for the evening.

• Wear a proper fitting costume and dress for the conditions in addition to dressing up in your costume. Costume weaponry should be easily identifiable as an imitation. Avoid costumes that limit your senses like vision and hearing.

• Stay on the sidewalks or to the side of the road. Face traffic when you are walking down the road without sidewalks. Do not crisscross back and forth across the street. Use designated crosswalks and road crossings. Only cross the road when the light indicates you to do so.

• Only attend well-lit homes and skip the dark ones.

• Do not eat any treats during the night. Have your parents examine your candy. Do not eat any treats that are unwrapped or look like they may have been tampered with.

