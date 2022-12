Pledge day was held at Waneta Plaza on Dec. 2

Teck Trail Operations has donated $15,000 to the Ambulatory Care Campaign, matching the first $15,000 of donations from the community.

This generous donation will support the Telehealth Room in the Ambulatory Care Department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Light-Up the Hospitals! Pledge Day was held in Waneta Plaza on Friday, Dec. 2.

