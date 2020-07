Money will go to the COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

The Teck Community Response Fund has donated $15,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Greatest Need Fund.

This funding will be used to secure priority medical equipment to enhance patient safety at KBRH during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Carol Vanelli Worosz, Teck Community Engagement Leader (left), presents this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation.



