School may be out for the summer, but the dedicated volunteers with Holy Trinity Parish are busy preparing for the start of the school year in September through fundraising for Skool Aid.

This is a non-denominational program that helps low-income families in the Lower Columbia offset costs of school supplies. Teck Trail Operations has been a consistent sponsor of Skool Aid since its inception 10 years ago, reflecting the company’s commitment to support organizations that help to build healthy, vibrant communities.

On hand to accept Teck’s donation from Carol Vanelli, Teck representative (middle), are Skool-Aid volunteers Louise McEwan (left) and Tricia Nutini (right).