Telus donated $4,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Emergency Department Campaign to purchase a secured charging station for electronic devices. This charging station has UV sanitization capabilities and will be located in the lobby of the new Emergency Department at KBRH. Mike Garant, Field Support Manager Kootenays (left) and Jeff Cruickshank, General Manager Okanagan Kootenays (right) presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation (centre).

Telus donates to Trail hospital

Kootenay Boundary Health Foundation gets a boost from Telus to secure charging station

