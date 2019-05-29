Trail Bike Rodeo teaches road safety

The event went in the Trail Memorial Centre

On Saturday,the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP participated in the Trail Bike Rodeo Event that took place at the Trail Memorial Arena.

Approximately 60 youth participated in the event in which they could show off their biking handling skills to two RCMP officers.

Constable Mike Flewelling and Constable Ben Smith were kept running all morning as they guided each youth through the obstacle course and course challenges. Both officers did an outstanding job from setting up the event to working with each youth to improve their understanding of biking safety rules.

Each participant received a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

The youths could also had a mechanical inspection on their bikes and had their helmets properly fitted thanks to Gerick Sports.

Additionally, two youth won new bikes amongst other prizes given away at the event by sponsors.