From left to right: Miss M. Sutherland, Miss Norton, Miss D. Christopherson, and Miss Davidson. (Trail Museum and Archives Photo 0599)

Trail Blazers

The Trail Times and Trail Museum and Archives are working on a weekly historic feature

Thank you to all frontline workers for your dedication.

This image captures the City of Trail’s pioneer medical frontliners, nurses who staffed the first clinic, on the corner of Cedar Ave and Helena St, in 1921.

Excerpt from the Trail Historical Society:

In the 1920s, under the direction of S.G. Blaylock, the CM&S expanded its Trail operations and increased its production of lead and zinc.

With expansion of the smelter operations, the city prospered.

The population increased as the demand for workers at the smelter grew.

Civic improvements were undertaken, including: in 1926 the installation of concrete paved roads in the downtown area (the first in the interior of British Columbia), expansion of schools, construction of a new hospital on Victoria Street in 1926, development of the Violin Lake Waterworks in 1919, and construction of large brick commercial buildings such as: the Memorial Hall, the Knights of Pythias Hall, Crown Point Hotel, Mercantile Store, the Company Store and City Hall.

Social activities flourished with the production of plays and musicals; bands, orchestras and choirs were formed, sporting activities increased, and CJAT radio was established.

To read more about City of Trail history, visit trailhistory.com.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue
Next story
QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

Just Posted

Fighting an ‘infodemic’ amid a pandemic

Don’t be tricked by the lies, damn lies and nonsense shared on social media

Trail Blazers

The Trail Times and Trail Museum and Archives are working on a weekly historic feature

Two popular Rossland events postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 crisis

The city’s Fall Fair and Golden City Days events won’t be going ahead this year

Trail couple awarded Citizen of the Year honour

Dan and Lana Rodlie devoted more than 40 years to the improvement of the Greater Trail community

Interior Health expands testing for people with COVID-19 symptoms

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Canadian doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month,

Whitecaps’ sale of face masks to boost Vancouver Aquarium going gangbusters

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send visiting ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no visitors were stopped

Most Read