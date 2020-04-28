Trail Blazers

The Trail Times and Trail Museum and Archives are working on a weekly historic feature

From left to right: Miss M. Sutherland, Miss Norton, Miss D. Christopherson, and Miss Davidson. (Trail Museum and Archives Photo 0599)

Thank you to all frontline workers for your dedication.

This image captures the City of Trail’s pioneer medical frontliners, nurses who staffed the first clinic, on the corner of Cedar Ave and Helena St, in 1921.

Excerpt from the Trail Historical Society:

In the 1920s, under the direction of S.G. Blaylock, the CM&S expanded its Trail operations and increased its production of lead and zinc.

With expansion of the smelter operations, the city prospered.

The population increased as the demand for workers at the smelter grew.

Civic improvements were undertaken, including: in 1926 the installation of concrete paved roads in the downtown area (the first in the interior of British Columbia), expansion of schools, construction of a new hospital on Victoria Street in 1926, development of the Violin Lake Waterworks in 1919, and construction of large brick commercial buildings such as: the Memorial Hall, the Knights of Pythias Hall, Crown Point Hotel, Mercantile Store, the Company Store and City Hall.

Social activities flourished with the production of plays and musicals; bands, orchestras and choirs were formed, sporting activities increased, and CJAT radio was established.

To read more about City of Trail history, visit trailhistory.com.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

