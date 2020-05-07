Weekly feature looking at City of Trail history through photos from the archives

It’s that week of the year for locals to start craving a funnel cake the size of your head, buffalo burgers with fried onions and all the fixings served up with TLC by Kootenay South Metis, or crispy corn dogs dipped in mustard from the Kiwanis trailer – and just about every other street food and side dish available once a year in downtown Trail for the extravaganza known as Silver City Days.

Or maybe the kids, and parents, are thinking about all the thrilling midway rides that fill downtown with screams of laughter for five days in May.

Sadly, the fun-filled City of Trail event was one of the first gatherings to get the chop due to COVID-19.

So instead of thinking of what we are missing, for this week’s Trail Blazers feature, the Times decided to look back at the good times that were.

Jesslyn Jarvis, collections coordinator for the Trail Museum and Archives, sent this joyful image from 33 years ago which shows another still-popular Silver City Days favourite – the Saturday firefighters’ parade.

This picture depicts one of the floats in the 1987 Silver City Days parade as it travels down Bay Avenue.

“We had surprisingly few photographs to choose from, but in this one you can see an interesting parade float, the people lined up to watch the parade, and Teck in the background,” Jarvis noted.

“On the bow of the Moyie sternwheeler, which transported people and freight on Kootenay Lake between 1898 and 1957, are an unidentified May Queen and Princess, potentially all the way from Kaslo!”



